Derek Chauvin's booking photo released by prison officials — here's what is next

MINNEAPOLIS — Convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin has been transferred to a Minnesota correctional facility.

Note: the video in this story is a VERIFY report that talks about what's next after Chauvin's conviction

Prison officials on Wednesday morning, the day after he was convicted in the murder of George Floyd, released Chauvin's new booking photo mugshot.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump was among the first tweet the image, writing "This is Derek Chauvin’s new mugshot after being found GUILTY on all counts of murder, just released by Minnesota Department of Corrections."

How long will Derek Chauvin go to prison for George Floyd's murder?

KARE reported the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

The case became a rallying point for activists across the globe, with Rev. Al Sharpton remarking that the defendant on trial was really policing in the United States.

He won't be in the prison general population

Chauvin was led away in handcuffs immediately after the verdict was read in court and transported to the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Oak Park Heights, arriving just before 5 p.m. He will be housed there in a high security cell away from the general population, as part of an agreement between Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Guards will monitor his status every 30 minutes or more.

A specific sentencing day, expected for later in the summer, has not yet been set.

The maximum sentence Chauvin could face is 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Those sentences would likely be served concurrently, not consecutively, since they are all for the same crime.

What's next for the officers who were with Derek Chuavin when George Floyd was killed?

According to KARE, former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng responded with Chauvin to the call that ended in Floyd's death. They face charges of aiding and abetting Chauvin on two of his charges.

At a Minnesota Court of Appeals hearing scheduled for May 20, the state attorney general's office will try to add a third-degree murder charge against Thao, Lane, and Kueng.

Thao, Lane and Kueng are currently scheduled to face trial in August. In January, a judge split their trial from Chauvin's in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. If convicted, the three officers could face more than 16 years in prison.

For Floyd's family, the next step is legislative action. Rodney Floyd, George's younger brother, spoke at a press conference held by the family and their attorney following Chauvin's conviction and said they would "keep pressure on the Senate."