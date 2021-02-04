Derek Chauvin trial: Shortened day of testimony after hearing from Floyd's girlfriend, police supervisor

Thursday was another emotional day of testimony, where jurors learned more about George Floyd's struggle with addiction and what happened during his arrest.

Friday, April 2

Prosecutors played phone call between Minneapolis police sergeant, Chauvin after ambulance left with George Floyd

Supervisor said Chauvin did not tell him about specific use of force until later at the hospital



Girlfriend Courteney Ross spoke about opioid addiction in relationship with Floyd: 'It's something that we dealt with every day'

Defense cross-examination revealed that Floyd was hospitalized for an overdose in March 2020

Jurors heard another day of emotional testimony Thursday, from Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics who responded to 38th and Chicago when police called for aid, and the supervisor of a former officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin is on trial and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

Ross spoke about Floyd's drug usage and their ongoing battles with addiction. Through tears, she talked about their life together, how when they first met he asked to pray with her, and their first kiss at the Salvation Army where he worked as a security guard.

She testified about an overdose Floyd experienced on March 6, 2020 and said that there were times one of them was using drugs, but not the other. Floyd had gone through treatment programs, Ross confirmed.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Courtenay Ross several questions about Floyd's condition after consuming opioids prior to May 25, 2020.

Ross said Floyd was OK after taking pills that had a "different" effect in March, prior to his hospitalization for an overdose. She said he was also acting normal after taking the pills he bought in May about a week before his death.

"He was playing football, hanging out, eating, just a normal day," she said.

Following her testimony, the court heard from two paramedics called by police to the scene near Cup Foods on May 25. Minneapolis paramedic Seth Zachary Bravinder said they were originally called on a "code 2" for a potential mouth injury on a patient, which was upgraded to a "code 3" within a minute and a half. This is a much more serious call for medical aid.

When Derek Smith, a second Hennepin County paramedic, was called to the stand on Thursday afternoon, he testified that he told his partner, "I think he's dead, and I want to move this out of here."

"It didn't feel like a welcoming environment," Smith testifies as he comes upon the scene with three officers on top of George Floyd.



Smith said the officers were still on Floyd as he approached. He checked for a pulse, found none, and checked his pupils, which were dilated. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 1, 2021

Chauvin's police supervisor was the final person to testify on Thursday, a now-retired sergeant who responded to the scene where Floyd was arrested.

Sgt. David Pleoger said Chauvin did not tell him specifically what type of force was used. When Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked him if he knew how long the restraint lasted, he said, "No, I didn't have any idea."

Pleoger said he learned more about the restraint after talking with the other officers.

Pleoger said he believed Chauvin told him that they had tried to put Floyd in the car, he became combative, and he had injured his nose or his mouth. He said Chauvin told him after holding him down, Floyd suffered a medical emergency and an ambulance was called.

Schleicher asked Pleoger if restraint should stop after the person is no longer resisting, and he said "yeah."

Judge Peter Cahill told jurors Thursday morning that he will give them Friday afternoon off because testimony is going more quickly than expected. It's unclear whether he and the attorneys will still handle legal issues via livestream during that time.