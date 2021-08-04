Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd's possible drug use takes center stage

The defense and prosecution both played police body camera video from Floyd's arrest, but experts on the stand couldn't agree over what Floyd said in the clip.

Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Thursday, April 8

Defense attorney suggested Floyd says 'I ate too many drugs' in body camera video

After listening to longer video clip, BCA agent believed Floyd said 'I ain't do no drugs'

BCA agents questioned about drugs found in vehicles at scene, not found until second round of searches

LAPD sergeant testifies as an expert witness: 'No force should have been used once he was in that position.'

In the courtroom Wednesday, much of the testimony from expert witnesses focused around George Floyd's possible drug use prior to his arrest by former officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in Floyd's death.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson introduced a new element to the trial on Wednesday, by suggesting that George Floyd said the words "I ate too many drugs" while he was being restrained by police.

When LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger was on the stand as the prosecution's expert witness on police use of force, the defense asked him to confirm that was what Floyd had said. The officer testified he could not understand what was said based on the police body camera footage.

The defense also played the video for another witness, the lead BCA agent in charge of the investigation into Floyd's death. Special Agent James Reyerson agreed with the defense that it sounded like Floyd was saying "I ate too many drugs."

After a break in the courtroom, prosecutors called Reyerson back to the stand to watch a longer version of that video clip where the officers' preceding comments can be heard. Reyerson said in context, it sounds like Floyd is saying "I ain't do no drugs."

George Floyd's words are not recorded in the official transcript of the body camera video. Prior to the comment by Floyd, the officers were discussing that they believed Floyd was high, and that they found a pipe.

Also, here is the corresponding transcript which did not include an attempt to transcribe what Floyd said.



Remember, regardless, the jury is not seeing a transcript and they are not re-watching the clip over and over. pic.twitter.com/BsgJgIjdPd — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 7, 2021

The defense made a point of questioning Reyerson and BCA scientist McKenzie Anderson about the pills found in the Mercedes SUV Floyd was in before he was arrested, and in the squad car officers tried to detain him in. Drugs were not retrieved from the vehicles until a second search of each, one of which was prompted by the defense.

A forensic chemist, Susan Neith from NMS Labs also took the stand, saying that the fentanyl levels found in the pills were normal, but the methamphetamine levels were much lower than what she usually sees.

In the tablet found in the squad car, she said the fentanyl was less than 1% and the methamphetamine purity was 2.9%.

"Generally we see higher levels in methamphetamine samples that I have tested," she said. "Majority of the time I see 90 to 100% methamphetamine."