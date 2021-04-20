Minnesota leaders, George Floyd family address Chauvin guilty verdict

"Painfully earned justice," Ben Crump, the attorney for George Floyd's family, said after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter.

MINNEAPOLIS — After deliberating for more than 10 hours, a jury on Tuesday found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd last May. Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes, was convicted of second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

In anticipation of the verdict, crowds started gathering Tuesday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center and at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, known as George Floyd Square. The area is located by Cup Foods, the convenience store where an employee called police on Floyd over suspicion of the use of a counterfeit $20 bill.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison spoke roughly 20 minutes after the reading of the jury's verdict, which he said reminds us how difficult it is to "make enduring change."

He said the decision doesn't amount to justice, but he hopes it helps provide some healing to Floyd's family.

"Justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice. And now the cause of justice is in your hands, and when I say your hands I mean the people of the United States," Ellison said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Floyd's family, said in a statement on Twitter that "painfully earned justice has finally arrived," and called the verdict "a turning point in history."

Crump held a press conference with Floyd's family and Rev. Al Sharpton after the announcement, calling for Americans to "lean into this moment."

"Let's make sure that this moment will be documented for our children yet and born, as they continue on the journey to justice knowing that the blood of George Floyd will give them a trail to find a way to a better America, a more just America," Crump said.

He also said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called the Floyd family after the guilty verdict.

Biden told the family, "Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice." The president also said that he hoped the verdict would give momentum to congressional police reform efforts.

Philonise Floyd, George's brother, said during the press conference that he feels relieved.

"I finally have the opportunity to hopefully get some sleep," he said. "A lot of days that I prayed, and I hoped, and I was speaking everything into existence. I said, 'I have faith that he will be convicted.'"

Rodney Floyd, George's younger brother, said the fight isn't over.

"We're going to try to get the George Floyd Act passed," and "keep pressure on the Senate," he said.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo also plan on addressing the public Tuesday.

Gov. Walz released a statement after the verdict was announced, calling it "an important step forward for justice in Minnesota."

"The trial is over, but our work has only begun," Walz said, adding that "no verdict can bring George back."

"True justice for George only comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again. And the tragic death of Daunte Wright this week serves as a heartbreaking reminder that we still have so much more work to do to get there."

Mayor Frey also released a statement Tuesday.

"George Perry Floyd Jr. came to Minneapolis to better his life. But ultimately his life will have bettered our city," Frey wrote.

He said that the verdict "won't change the fact that George Floyd's family has been rendered incomplete. It won't undo the damage to community, restore the potential and promise of his life, or give a child her father back."

"But the decision marks an important step in our pursuit of racial justice in Minneapolis - one important step on a much longer journey," Frey said.

The jurors began deliberating Monday, following a full day of closing arguments from the state and the defense. They resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and alerted the public of a decision around 2:30 p.m.

The maximum sentence Chauvin could face if convicted is 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. Those sentences would likely be served concurrently, not consecutively, since they are all for the same crime. The presumptive sentences, however, are 12 and a half years for each murder charge and four years for the manslaughter charge. The judge could consider a heavier sentence based on an upward departure motion from the prosecution and other information discovered during the presentence investigation.

“Say his name! George Floyd!” Chants have continued non-stop for the last 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/q3I0ezNgnJ — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

Floyd’s death last year sparked protests across the globe against racism and police brutality.