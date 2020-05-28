'Justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos': Austin protest planned in solidarity with Minneapolis

The location of the protest has not been determined yet.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when Central Texas chiefs responded to George Floyd's death.

About one month after an Austin man died after an officer fired his rifle at him, a man in Minneapolis has died in the custody of police officers, prompting nationwide protests. Now, a protest is planned for Austin.

On Saturday, May 30, a group is expected to gather to call for "justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos," according to a Facebook event. As of May 28, nearly 200 people were interested in attending and almost 40 people confirmed they were attending. The location of the protest has not been determined yet.

On April 24, officers shot Michael Ramos, 42, with a beanbag shotgun before he got in his car and attempted to drive away near East Oltorf Street and South Pleasant Valley Road. When he started to drive away, another officer fired his rifle at Ramos, who died later that night at a local hospital. A firearm was not found in Ramos' car.

A federal investigation is now underway after a Houston man died May 25 as he was being arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video shows a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he says, “I can’t breathe.” The mayor there has called for criminal charges against the four officers involved.