APD SWAT team called to incident on Gault Street in North Austin

According to Austin police, officers responded to 7929 Gault St. on Monday night after a woman was heard screaming.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department SWAT team is on the scene on an incident in North Austin.

According to police, officers were called to 7929 Gault St. on Monday night around 6:50 p.m. after reports of a woman screaming at an apartment.

Police said the location has a history with law enforcement.

Officers called the SWAT team to the scene after they were unable to get the subjects to respond and come outside, police said.

Neighboring apartments have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Police believe they know the identity of the subject inside.

No other information is available at this time.

Police update on SWAT callout in North Austin #LIVE: Police are providing an update after the SWAT team was called to an address on Gault Street in North Austin tonight. Posted by KVUE on Monday, August 30, 2021