Round Rock police search for suspect who fled traffic stop

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Gattis School Road and S. A.W. Grimes Blvd. on Saturday afternoon.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following a traffic stop in Round Rock on Saturday afternoon.

The Round Rock Police Department said officers conducted a traffic stop on a person with a felony warrant in the 1400 block of Gattis School Road and S. A.W. Grimes Blvd. around 2 p.m.

The suspect fled on foot and officers were unable to locate them.

RRPD said there is no danger to the public, but residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity by calling 911.

No other information is available at this time.