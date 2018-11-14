GATESVILLE, Texas — An explosion at a Gatesville hospital that killed three people in June was caused by a "natural gas accident," officials confirmed Wednesday.

The explosion -- which happened at the Coryell Memorial Hospital on June 26 -- killed three people and injured 13 others.

RELATED:

Austin-Travis County EMS, AFD responds to explosion at Gatesville-area hospital

Round Rock man confirmed as second person to die in Gatesville hospital blast

Third victim of Gatesville hospital explosion dies

Coryell Health said a report conducted by the Texas Fire Marshalls confirmed their belief that the explosion was caused by a natural gas accident. Coryell Health released the following statement:

"Coryell Health received the Texas Fire Marshalls report of the explosion that occurred in a new construction area of our hospital on June 26, 2018. The report confirms our belief that the explosion was a construction related natural gas accident. Coryell Health's focus will continue to be serving our community and patients while moving forward with completion of our campus-wide expansion and renovation."

© 2018 KVUE-TV