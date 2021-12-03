Gas prices up; some North Austin stations out of plus and premium

Some local gas station workers said they have been out of premium and plus gas since Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers are not only being met with higher gas prices but some in North Austin are dealing with a lack of premium and plus gas.

"Unfortunately, I can't find any," said driver Scott Aston. "This is my fourth stop and I am down to my last 10 miles left. So I am going to put in a little bit of the regular to try to find a gas station with high-octane fuel. "

Aston was one of a few who pulled up to the Shell off of US 183 near Research Boulevard on Thursday, and he said they had been driving around looking for high octane fuel.

"It's been hectic," said driver Shannon Powell. "They don't have super plus, plus, supreme, they don't have none of that. Louis Henna, I've been driving around there and this area over here off of Anderson Mill."

Some gas station workers in the area said the stations have been out of premium and plus gas since Monday.

The owner of the Shell said the lack of high-octane fuel is due to the refineries shutting down during the winter storm. The Texas Oil and Gas Association sent a statement with a similar take:

“During significant events such as the recent winter storm where refineries were impacted, supply takes time to rebuild. Many refineries focus on ensuring the most commonly utilized gasoline is available. Indications are premium product is being produced and availability will be improving. Refineries have made significant progress and are well along in rebuilding supply and continue to increase the variety of transportation fuel types.”

AAA said the winter storm also played a role in gas prices increasing. Along with the organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies keeping production cuts in place through April and the demand for gas increasing.

AAA released data showing that the statewide gas price for unleaded fuel is $2.57 a gallon, which is a 10-cent increase from last week and a 54-cent increase from this time last year.

According to AAA, even with the increase in prices, Texas is below the national average at $2.83.

The Texas Oil and Gas Association said the unusually low temperatures from the winter storm impacted refineries, and it takes time to replenish the supply.

The gas station owners said they are hoping plus and premium gas will arrive as early as Friday but it is a waiting game.