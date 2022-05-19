Gas prices continue to soar across Texas

In Texas, the average price is now at $4.29 a gallon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The national gas average is at $4.58 a gallon. In Texas, it's $4.29.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA said a number of factors are playing a role in the higher prices, including high demand for crude oil. He said the prices could get even higher for the summer driving months here in the Lone Star State.



"$5 gas is not out the realm of possibility for some drivers. So, certainly, its looking this summer is going to be very expense when it comes to gas prices," said Armbruster.

Janet Arnold from Austin lives with her two sons. She uses gas cards to get discounts at the pump but she said it's still hard to pay the bills. She said she is trying to drive less and trying to save on her electricity usage to make up for the costs.

"Try not to run a lot of errands like I used to because of the gas and, again, keeping the curtains drawn to keep the coolness in the house," said Arnold.



Oklahoma currently has the cheapest gas in the country, averaging $4.03. California is the most expensive at $6.06.