Four injured in gas line explosion and fire in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON — Four people were injured in a natural gas line explosion and fire that led to evacuations in northwest Harris County tonight. And that fire is still going strong.

It's happening in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes. Residents within 500 feet of the fire have been evacuated.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, a CenterPoint crew was excavating near a high-pressure natural gas line. The line was apparently hit and exploded.

They tell us no homes were involved and none are on fire. Four people -- all CenterPoint employees -- were injured. One of those who was injured was transported by Life Flight. The other three were taken by ground to the hospital. There were initial reports of a fifth injury, but we're told that person refused treatment.

Crews have shut down Gleannloch and Spring Cypress.

