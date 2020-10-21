Officials give all-clear after gas leak at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A gas leak on the Texas State University campus Wednesday prompted evacuations of nearby buildings.
The university's police department first reported the incident around 2:35 p.m. saying the leak was directly behind the Outdoor Rec Center in Sewell Park. The Jowers Center was evacuated and individuals were asked to move north toward Charles Austin.
The University Event Center was also evacuated.
CenterPoint Energy, the university police department and San Marcos Fire Department are on scene and an all-clear was given by 3:52 p.m.
