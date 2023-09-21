Evacuations lifted after gas leak reported in Kyle

KYLE, Texas — Editor's note: The above video shows the top headlines for Sept. 21, 2023.
Evacuations have been lifted after reports of a gas leak in Kyle.
City officials said the gas leak was reported at the intersection of Wetzel and Mather.
Officials said four buildings had to be evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." Officials urged everyone to stay away from the area as they worked on the gas leak. As of Thursday afternoon, CenterPoint crews were still working on repairs, but that the streets were reopened and all evacuations had been lifted.
No word yet on what may have caused the leak.