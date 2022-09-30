Gas leak forces evacuations at FM 620 and Ladera Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Lake Travis Fire Rescue reported that a natural gas leak was forcing evacuations in the area of South FM 620 and Ladera Boulevard.
The incident was first reported around 2 p.m. near the Chick-Fil-A at that location. Officials noted that buildings within 150 feet of the area were asked to evacuate.
Lake Travis Fire Rescue is working with Texas Gas Service to fix the issue.
According to TxDOT Austin, Ladera Boulevard was closed in both directions.
No further information was immediately available.
