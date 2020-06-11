City-owned garbage truck hits child in North Austin, neighbor says

The collision occurred near Mustang Chase and Hereford Way on Wednesday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was hit by a city-owned vehicle in North Austin on Wednesday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS the child was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in around 3:18 p.m. from Mustang Chase and Hereford Way and that the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

The City of Austin told KVUE that an employee operating a city-owned vehicle was involved in an incident near Mustang Chase and Hereford Way. The city said the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The City is following all post-incident protocols. Our thoughts are with the child, and we wish them a speedy recovery," the City told KVUE.

An anonymous neighbor in the area said there have been complaints of how fast the trucks go in the neighborhood and that with no sidewalks, "it was bound to happen." The neighbor said the boy was hit by a garbage truck while he was riding his bicycle and that he's undergoing surgery for his injuries.