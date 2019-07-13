AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is about a different incident that also occurred on Lake LBJ this week.

Texas game wardens and Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) rangers are currently searching for a missing boat operator, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

TPWD said game wardens responded to a single boat accident on the Colorado arm of Lake LBJ Friday afternoon. Game wardens determined that the boat struck a large wave and, as a result, the boat's operator and other occupants were ejected.

Game wardens and first responders were able to locate all of the occupants except the operator.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, four boats comprised of game wardens and LCRA rangers were searching for the missing operator. They are utilizing side-scan sonars and will be incorporating the use of the TPWD K9 and dive team, according to TPWD.

