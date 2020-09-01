PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — Funeral services have been announced for a Pflugerville woman allegedly stabbed to death by her own brother in late December.

According to Dignity Memorial, services for Chioma Jennifer Ebichi will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mosaic Church in Austin. A private burial service will also be held.

Ebichi, 32, was reportedly stabbed on Dec. 27 by her twin brother, who police said was "having a crisis." When police arrived to the incident on Vescova Lane, they found her on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Dec. 29 that she was in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

Her obituary states that Ebichi was born on March 28, 1987, in Bryan, Texas. She attended Kealing Middle School in Austin, Texas, and later graduated from LBJ Science Academy. She then earned a bachelor's of science in nursing from Concordia University and later attended Texas State Univerity's School of Nursing, after which she began working as a nurse at Seton Medical Center.

Ebichi married her husband, Emeka Ebichi, in June 2013 in Abuja, Nigeria. They had two daughters together.

"Jennifer was a member of Mosaic Church in Austin, Texas, and had a passion for worship, reading, dancing, singing, studying, researching and basketball," her obituary states. "Jennifer can forever be remembered for her love of family, her unique ability and passion for helping and caring for others. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Condolences and memories can be shared with her family here.

A GoFundMe organized by Umu Igbo Unite - Austin, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting Igbo culture, has been set up to help the Ebichi family.

"Chioma served as our provost on our chapter board, her role was to bring peace, clarity, and organization in any of our gatherings," the organization wrote. "She did this with grace, always able to dissect the topic and communicate everyone's point of view without making anyone feel less than for their opinions or contributions."

