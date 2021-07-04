WATCH LIVE | Funeral for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Funeral services will be held for Chad Walker, the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was shot while on duty near Mexia last week.

GROESBECK, Texas — Funeral services for Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker will be held in Groesbeck, Texas Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.

Walker died days after he was shot while on duty and responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia last month.

Walker's funeral service is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Groesbeck High School Football Stadium, 1202 N Ellis St., Groesbeck.

The public is allowed to enter after Walker's casket is placed on the field, which is expected to happen around 9 a.m. The public is asked to enter through the northwest gate and the west gate. Seating will be on the home side of the bleachers.

The public is also being asked to park at Groesbeck High School, which is limited to 350 spots. Groesbeck Middle School has been designated for handicap parking and their accompanying guest.

Shuttle services will go to and from the stadium from these locations:

H.O. Whitehurst Elementary

Enge-Washington Intermediate

Groesbeck Middle School

The first shuttle buses will depart around 8:10 a.m. with the last shuttles leaving 9:35 a.m. These buses will also take attendees back to where they parked.