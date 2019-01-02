AUSTIN, Texas — The family and friends of Adam Shane Ladner, the Running Brushy Middle School coach who was killed in a shooting on Jan. 26, have set the time and place for his funeral services.

Ladner's close friend James Greenhaw told KVUE that on Monday, February 4 from 10 a.m. until noon, a reception will be held for friends and family at Gateway Church Austin on 7104 McNeil Drive.

A funeral service will follow at noon.

The procession will travel to Austin Memorial Park Cemetery at 2800 Hancock Drive.

