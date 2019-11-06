BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Dinner on the Grounds is a fundraiser that will use its money from selling tickets to help fund the rebuilding of Smithville's Chamber of Commerce, visitor center and railroad museum after it was destroyed in a fire back in March.

The fire was ruled as arson. A man set the blaze in the early morning hours of March 24. No one was hurt and the arsonist was arrested about a week later.

"That doesn’t change the fact that we lost such an important building," said April Daniels, the executive director of the Smithville Chamber of Commerce. "It's a big part of who we are. It's a part of our history."

April Daniels stands in front of the now empty space where the Smithville's Chamber of Commerce, visitor center and railroad museum once stood.

While many of the artifacts from the museum were saved, many were badly damaged in the fire. The building was considered a total loss.

"The whole community though was deeply impacted by this," said Daniels.

But it didn't take long for the town to step up.

"The community stepping up -- having a fun time while raising money to help us rebuild what is an iconic building," said Daniels.

That's what will happen at the Hill Mansion for its Dinner on the Grounds event on June 15.

People buy a ticket for live music, tours of the mansion and food. All the money goes to helping the rebuild.

Daniels said Monday there are about 30 tickets left.

"We did not let this give us one little bit of hesitation in what we do," said Daniels. "We're very excited about the size of our new space."

Daniels also says they hope to have the new building open by next March right next door on the same block.

It'll specifically be in front of the giant gingerbread man, Smitty.

The new space for the building.

