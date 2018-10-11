LA GRANGE, Texas — Loved ones and community groups are hosting a fundraiser for Fayette County Deputy C.J. Lehmann at 11 a.m. Sunday at the La Grange Knights of Columbus Community Center.

Community members will be having an auction and selling meals during the fundraiser.

The Fayette County deputy who was shot in the face while serving a warrant was released from the hospital on Nov. 15, according to the La Grange Police Department.

Deputy Calvin "CJ" Lehmann, who is a single father to three girls, lost his left eye as a result of the shooting on Nov. 1.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody shared photos of Lehmann in "good spirits" after he was released from the hospital.

Sheriff Robert Chody

KVUE's Molly Oak recently spoke with a representative with the sheriff's office, who said Lehmann lost his left eye, and that they are waiting to hear if he will have sight in his right eye.

Fayette County Police Department

Shazizz Mateen, 49, was identified by police as the man who shot Lehmann.

Merteen faces four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, according to the La Grange Police Department. Each charge holds a penalty of five to 99 years in prison.

Lehmann hopes he can get back to work as a deputy one day.

