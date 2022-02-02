Austin Water shares tips for shutting down and protecting your pipes during a freeze

According to Austin Water, one of the most important things to know is where your water main shutoff valve is located.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the wintry weather is behind us, the freezing temperatures are not. If you're a homeowner or renter, there are some tips you'll want to keep in mind to protect your pipes in the coming days.

According to Austin Water, one of the most important things to know is where your water main shutoff valve is located. For most homes in the Austin area, you can find it on the side of the water meter at the meter box. If you can't find it or if it's damaged, you should be prepared to access the city's shutoff valve in the meter box. To open it, you may need a water meter key, which you can buy at a hardware store.

Here's an explainer video from Austin Water:

During a freeze there are several precautions you'll want to take:

Protect your indoor faucets by opening cabinets beneath sinks to allow warmer air in.

Drip one cold water faucet slowly if you feel your pipes may freeze. It should be the faucet farthest from the main shutoff valve.

If you have had a power outage for more than 24 hours, stop dripping your faucets and turn off your water at the meter.

Turn off your outside faucets and remove connected hoses. Wrap outside faucets with towels or a Styrofoam insulator. Also be sure to turn off and drain automatic sprinkler systems.

After the freeze, if you turn on a faucet and there's only a trickle of water coming out, it's possible you have a frozen pipe. Austin Water has tips for what you should do to find the frozen pipe and thaw it.