AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters have put out a fire that happened at Interstate 35 and Sixth Street in Downtown Austin on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out after 6 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze.

The I-35 northbound frontage road is currently closed but should be opening shortly.

The cause of the fire is not known.