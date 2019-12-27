AUSTIN, Texas — Deputies in Hays County are investigating after thieves stole more than $12,000 worth of fireworks from a stand located in southwest Austin.

The church, Friendship Creekside Fellowship, runs the fireworks stand near Nutty Brown Road on FM 1826. The money raised from the fireworks was intended to pay for the church's youth programs for next year.

Church staff members told KVUE all of their inventory was taken, and they're responsible for dealing with the losses. Volunteers restocked the stand on Friday before it was expected to reopen at noon.

"We do ask that those who can pray for the hearts of those that made the decision to take fireworks," the church said in a statement. "We know that life is hard, which causes many to make bad decisions, but we ask for information about the event, but more importantly that those involved know they are loved, no matter what."

