Mom awarded $5M settlement accused of buying guns for gang

FRESNO, Calif. — A California woman who recently won a $4.9 million settlement for the police killing of her 16-year-old son has been arrested on suspicion of spending some of the money on guns for her younger son and his fellow gang members.

Authorities in Fresno County announced the charges Friday against Christina Lopez, who was among 14 people arrested in a gang takedown. Lopez won the settlement in April for the 2017 fatal shooting of her son Isiah Murrietta-Golding by a Fresno police sergeant.

Prosecutors say she used money from the settlement to buy guns for her 14-year-old son and other teenage gang members. Her lawyer denies the allegations.

