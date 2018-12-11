A freeze warning is in effect tonight through 10 a.m. Tuesday for most of the counties in the KVUE viewing area, including all of the Austin Metro.

So who freezes and who doesn't tonight?

Everyone in the Hill Country will record a freeze tonight through Tuesday morning. Expect to be at or below freezing for about 7 hours. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

All of Williamson County and most of Hays, Caldwell and Travis County will freeze tonight. Georgetown will be at or below freezing for about 5 hours, whereas Austin may only freeze for an hour or less. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 20s.

Most of Bastrop, Lee and Milam County will freeze tonight. Expect to be at or below freezing for about 2 to 3 hours. Fayette County is not included in the freeze warning, but temperatures will be near freezing. Wind chills will be in the low to mid 20s.

A clear sky will allow for an area-wide freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most locations will be in the 20s.

A light freeze will even be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thanks to most of the moisture being south of the area starting tonight, no winter precipitation is expected at this time.

