CENTRAL TEXAS — A freeze warning is in effect once again tonight through Wednesday morning. This warning includes all of the KVUE viewing area.

All locations across Central Texas will be below freezing tonight through Wednesday morning.

For areas along and east of Interstate 35, expect to freeze anywhere between 9 to 12 hours.

Parts of Williamson and Milam County will freeze for up to 13 hours.

The coldest temperatures tonight will be recorded in the Hill Country.

Hill Country locations will freeze for 13 to 14 hours.

Skies will be clear and the air will be dry, so don't expect any ice, snow or sleet tonight.

Remember to protect the Four Ps: People, pets, pipes and plants.

