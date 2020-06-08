While investigating fatal crash, Freeport police find second submerged truck from earlier accident

When police responded to a deadly accident, they found another vehicle with a body inside that had been there for months.

FREEPORT, Texas — Freeport police made a disturbing discovery Thursday while investigating a fatal traffic accident.

A Katy man was killed when he lost control of his pickup and ended up in a marshy area off Highway 288 near Highway 36.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old David Ellison.

A witness saw what happened and notified police.

When officers responded, they found another vehicle partially submerged with a body inside in the same area.

Police believe the second vehicle had been there for a long time and may be connected to a missing persons case from a few months ago.