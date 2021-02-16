Drivers with North Texas Jeep Club give free rides to healthcare workers

"I'm scared to drive myself so the rides have been really helpful," Baylor Scott & White Health nurse Janetta Ford said.

DALLAS — Drivers with the North Texas Jeep Club have given 1,000 free rides – and counting – to healthcare workers, bringing them safely to and from work since Friday.

This initiative is a partnership between the North Texas Jeep Club, the popular digital site DFW Scanner, and Potts Law Firm.

Most of these drivers are comfortable with off-road driving, according to North Texas Jeep Club member A.J. Wesseler

“Jeep drivers love being outside," Wesseler said. “We know what our vehicles are capable of and we have the ability to be able to do this in this time.”

On Friday, DFW Scanner posted on Twitter, asking healthcare workers to sign up for free rides.

DFW Scanner owner John Burgdorf told WFAA they received 600 submissions in less than a day. At this point, Burgdorf said his company cannot accept any more requests for rides.

There are 175 Jeep drivers participating in the initiative.

By the end of the day Monday, 1,000 free rides will have been given to health care workers, like Janetta Ford, a registered nurse at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas.

“I live in South Arlington and they're offering hotel discounts in the area, but I'm a single mom so I need to go home at night and check on my son,” Ford said. “I'm scared to drive myself so the rides have been really helpful."

Ford said a Jeep driver picked her up at her house at 4:50 a.m. Monday. Another will pick her up from the hospital at 8 p.m. and drive her home.

“We’re healthcare workers, but it’s just an honor that they take the time to do that for us,” Ford said.