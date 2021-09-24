Capital Metro offering free fares in October amid staffing shortage

The transit agency is working to bring back customers and increase staffing.

AUSTIN, Texas — You can ride for free this October through Capital Metro.

Austin's transportation agency is offering free fares for all services except MetroBike from Oct. 1 through Oct 31. CapMetro said the decision was made in order to thank customers as the agency works to mitigate service impacts that have resulted from staffing shortages. Despite those service impacts, CapMetro wants to encourage travelers to use public transportation.

CapMetro announced it has also adjusted its service schedule as of Sept. 19 in an effort to work with its staffing and give reliable service across the transit network.

The agency is looking to hire operators, mechanics and other team members. In addition to full benefits, some candidates can also receive up to $3,500 as a hiring bonus. CapMetro said there's room for professional growth in the company. See a full list of open positions online.