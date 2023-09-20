Organizations partnering for free car seat inspection event in Leander

The free car seat inspections are part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEANDER, Texas — Several Central Texas organizations are coming together for Child Passenger Safety Week.

St. David's HealthCare, along with Williamson County EMS and Texas DPS, want to make sure your most valuable passengers are buckled up safely as you hit the roads.

Certified safety technicians will offer free car seat inspections and teach parents how to properly install them on Wednesday. They'll also be giving out free car seats and booster seats to families in need. The event is happening Wednesday evening at the Leander Medical Plaza next to St. David's Emergency Center and runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Families that want a car seat must have their child present so officials can measure and weigh them. The car seats will be available while supplies last and families must register online before the event.

In 2020, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found about 46% of parents and caregivers installed their car seats incorrectly.