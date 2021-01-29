Fredericksburg police investigating potential for forged cash across city

A suspect has been arrested after trying to use a forged $50 bill at a local store.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating after counterfeit cash was displayed at a local store.

Police said a suspect was arrested after displaying a fake $50 bill, which he used to purchase items on Jan. 25 and was given change. A short time later, he was found to be in possession of more of the counterfeit bills.

"It is very possible that there are more of these bills in our community," the department said. "We ask that you be aware of the bills that you are taking so that there is not a loss to you or your business."

Police said the money does not feel like real money and the coloring is not correct. On the backside of the bill, it states that it is a “PROP COPY.”

"Some of the counterfeit bills that we have seen recently have Chinese symbols on them and says that it is for motion pictures," police said. "Please tell your friends, family and neighbors about this alert and, as always, please report any illegal activity to the police."

The FPD can be reached at 830-997-7585.