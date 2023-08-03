Fredericksburg man killed in mid-air plane crash in Florida

Four people died in the crash between two planes over Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven, Florida.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Fredericksburg man was killed in a mid-air plane crash on Tuesday over a lake in Winter Haven, Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday that 78-year-old Louis C. Defazio of Fredericksburg and Winter Haven was one of four victims of the crash over Lake Hartridge.

The crash between a Cherokee Piper 161 plane and a Piper J-3 Cub plane occurred just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Both passengers of the Cherokee Piper 161 plane, 24-year-old Faith Irene Baker and 19-year-old Zachary Jean Mace, were killed in the collision. Both passengers of the Piper J-3 Cub, Defazio and 67-year-old Randall Elbert Crawford, were also killed.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash," Sheriff Grady Judd said on Tuesday. "Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time."

As of Wednesday afternoon, both planes were still in the lake and were expected to be recovered sometime Wednesday by a contractor working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), through the Office of Accident Investigation and Prevention, will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.