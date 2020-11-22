2 dead after Fredericksburg apartment fire

First responders were dispatched to the fire early Sunday morning.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — Two people are dead after an apartment fire in Fredericksburg early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, at approximately 5:10 a.m., the City of Fredericksburg's fire and police departments were dispatched to a possible fire at the Ten19 Apartments at 1019 Friendship Lane. Callers said they smelled smoke coming from within the 200 building of the complex.

Firefighters and police officers arrived on the scene and were able to determine that apartment 207 is where the fire took place, according to Fredericksburg police.

Once the scene was made safe for entry by firefighters, it was determined that two bodies were inside the apartment. The victims have been identified and their next of kin have been notified.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is currently working the crime scene, and the State Fire Marshal's Office is also on-scene and actively investigating. The justice of the peace and staff from a local funeral home are also on-scene.

As of 2:15 p.m., the crime scene remains active. Fredericksburg police said more information will be provided as it develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.