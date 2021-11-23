Franklin Barbecue officially reopens dining room

Folks were up bright and early Tuesday to get some barbecue now that the Austin restaurant has reopened for indoor dining.

AUSTIN, Texas — Franklin Barbecue officially reopened its dining room Tuesday and customers were up before the sun was to get in line for the award-winning food.

Austin's famous barbecue joint announced that it was reopening for indoor service in late October. The restaurant was closed Sunday in preparation for the indoor dining reopening.

The restaurant dining room opened ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday after it closed due to COVID-19 guidelines and CDC recommendations. During that time, the restaurant offered curbside pickup so Austinites and visitors could continue getting their barbecue fix.

"Consider this post as motivation to come celebrate the reopening of our dining room next week. Put on your stretchy pants and bring your empty bellies. We can't wait to see you and feed you," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

Last month, the local barbecue restaurant landed a top 10 spot on Texas Monthly's list of the 50 best barbecue joints in the Lone Star State. This year was the third time the restaurant was on the list, coming in at No. 7. It previously came in at No. 1 in 2013 and No. 2 in 2017.

