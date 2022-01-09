Brothers cycling across the country for veterans

Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley made a stop in Austin as part of their cycling journey.

AUSTIN, Texas — Brothers Frank and Bob Hurley are cycling across the country to raise awareness and support for nonprofit K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, TBI and/or military sexual trauma.

The duo, who made a stop in Austin, are also taking donations for the Greensboro Pantry, which serves the underprivileged people of Greensboro, North Carolina.

The brothers began their nearly 3,000-mile journey in San Diego on Sept. 29.

Bob credits Frank for giving him the motivation to start the ride. About two years ago, Bob had a bad accident that left him bedridden for three months.

"My brother was reminded by his daughter that he had a commitment to do a cycling trip across the country. So at that time, he reached out to me and told me that he was going to start planning this trip and, 'Would I be interested?' I think that gave me a lot of motivation," said Bob.

Their first four days on their cycling journey took them across mountains and through the scorching hot desert in Yuma, Arizona, at the beginning of October. They currently have a fundraising page set up for family, friends and supporters to follow along and donate.

"It's just a tremendous gift. We work together, we pull each other up, so if I'm having a tough day I can count on him to help, and if he's having a tough day, he can count on me to help," said Frank.

"Every day I'm out there I think, 'There's no way I could do this by myself,' and I can't think of anybody that could keep me motivated the way that Frank does," said Bob.

The brothers are headed to La Grange, then Navasota. Their end goal is to end up in Ponte Vedra, Florida, where K9s For Warriors is based. But before then, their ultimate goal is to be back in Saint Augustine before Thanksgiving.

Follow along with the Hurley brothers' progress here.

