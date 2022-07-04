CapMetro offering free evening transportation for Fourth of July events

The free rides begin after 5 p.m. Monday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Capital Metro will offer free evening rides to and from several Fourth of July events in Austin on Monday.

The free rides begin after 5 p.m. CapMetro will provide service to Austin events including Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks at Q2 Stadium and the Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks at Auditorium Shores.

Several bus routes are set to take riders to Auditorium Shores, while riding the MetroRail from Downtown Station or Leander Station to Kramer Station will take customers to Q2 Stadium.

Following the fireworks at Auditorium Shores, attendees going north can catch a bus at Lavaca and Fourth streets. Attendees going south can take either routes 1, 10 and 801 at Congress Avenue and Barton Springs Road, routes 7 and 20 at Riverside Drive and Congress Avenue or routes 3, 30 and 803 at Cesar Chavez and West.

At Q2 Stadium, trains parked nearby will take people home after the all-day concert, but there won't be direct service from downtown to Leander. On-site staff will assist attendees leaving early.

Standard Sunday-level buses will operate as usual, though there will be detours downtown and around Lady Bird Lake.

CapMetro's normal weekday schedule will resume Tuesday.

