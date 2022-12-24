Four vehicle collision results in one person transported to the hospital

One adult person was later transported to Dell Seton hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the other individuals involved refused transport.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A four vehicle collision early Saturday morning resulted in one person transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) received a call to the 1000 block of Hwy US 290 service road eastbound for a four vehicle collision. Once medics arrived on scene, they discovered the collision also included an entrapment of at least one person.

After the scene was assessed, medics began the process of extricating and assessing those involved in the collision.

One adult person was later transported to Dell Seton hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the other individuals involved refused transport. It is unknown if the other individuals sustained the same injuries or not.

FINAL Vehicle Rescue 10000blk US 290 Hwy Svrd EB: #ATCEMSMedics transported one adult patient to Dell Seton with non-life-threatening injuries. All others involved refused transport. EMS no longer on scene. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 24, 2022