AUSTIN — Tucked away in this a kitchen just might be the biggest charitable baking effort in Austin.

This is where pastry chefs from the Four Seasons build a village from scratch.

This year, there's a modern twist on this Christmas classic.

“It's inspired by our newly remodeled lobby and all the changes that are happening in Austin neighborhoods,” Executive Pastry Chef Amanda Pallagi-Naim said.

Pallagi-Naim has helped lead the team for nine years.

Austin City Hall is the center of it all this year.

“My favorite touch is all of the little things the team comes up with to put inside,” she said.

Eleven structures with surprise scenes inside

There are eleven structures with simple lines, tiny backyards and big windows, which is really where you want to focus this year.

“With the big windows, be sure to look inside. We have some Christmas scenes happening. Some of the homes even have flooring, wallpaper,” Pallagi-Naim said.

“We have this one with a fireplace, and the light will come from the fireplace,” pastry chef Ana Keah said.

From the rocks, to the wood pile, the fountain and the plants -- even the crane can be eaten.

The attention to detail is outmatched only by the sugar that holds it all together.

“We’re using 150 pounds of powdered sugar, and that's before we use it on the houses. We’ve probably got 20 to 25 pounds of flour, two gallons of molasses,” Keah said.

It's detailed, delicate work. And the path to completion isn't always easy.

“I broke it [a wall on one of the homes], and I had to fix it. A lot of times we can save the product and make it work,” Keah said.

“We very much value everyone else’s effort and so, we are way more careful with each other’s [houses] than with our own," another chef said.

It takes 20 hours to build each structure. Five more to put it all together. The end result is always the same: Each house sold benefits Austin area non-profits.

No matter how much Austin changes, this is one Christmas classic that keeps on giving.

“It just really puts me in the holiday spirit,” Pallagi-Naim said.

Since 2005, the Four Seasons has raised $80,000 for charity through the sales of the gingerbread village. This year, People's Community Clinic will get the money.

The village is on display through Christmas.

© 2018 KVUE-TV