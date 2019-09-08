TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were hospitalized Friday after an auto-pedestrian incident on the 1500 block of North Interstate Highway 35 near the Frank Erwin Center.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, an adult male was transported to Dell Seton with life-threatening injuries, a female estimated to be in her 20s was transported with serious injuries, and two other women estimated to be in their 50s and 20s were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

At least three ambulances were called to the scene. Roads were reopened after 4:30 p.m.

Officials said to expect delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

