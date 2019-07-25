TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Four people were hurt Thursday after a head-on collision in East Travis County.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash took place on the 21300 block of Blake Manor Road around 4:12 p.m.

Three adults were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, one with critical, life-threatening injuries. The other patients' injuries were classified as serious but not expected to be life-threatening. The third patient refused transport.

Officials said to expect delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man found shot in southeast Austin was trying to rob drug dealer, police say

Video: Fight breaks out on busy street after Round Rock road rage incident