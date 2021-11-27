Authorities said no one was home at the time, but the dogs inside passed away despite crews' efforts to save them.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas — Four dogs passed away in a house fire after the roof caved in due to the heavy flames, the Universal City Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of National Boulevard.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they found heavy flames coming up through the roof of the home. Converse, Live Oak, Schertz and Randolph Air Force Base fire crews were called to assist with extinguishing the fire.

UCFD said the fire started in the attic of the home. They are still looking into what exactly caused the fire. The house is reportedly a "total loss."