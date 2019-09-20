AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the family of an elderly woman who was found Thursday.

According to police, Marisol Cardenas Garcia, who is about 75 years old, was found in the 800 block of Gunter Street.

Police said they need help locating her family, friends or any known associates.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic woman who is about 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. Police said she has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

APD

If you have any information regarding her family's whereabouts, please call 911.

