Fort Worth-based American Airlines reports net loss of $2 billion in 2021

American Airlines expects its upcoming first-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20% to 22% versus the first quarter of 2019.

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines released its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday and it shows they are down $9.4 billion, or 17%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Fort Worth-based company reported it took a net loss $921 million for the quarter and a loss of $2 billion for the year, even with federal assistance.

Based on current trends, the company said it expects its first-quarter capacity to be down approximately 8% to 10% compared to the first quarter of 2019. American Airlines expects its first-quarter total revenue to be down approximately 20% to 22% versus the first quarter of 2019.

Despite these losses, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said he is "incredibly proud" of how his company's team has operated during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the past year, we have experienced periods of high travel demand countered by periods of decreased demand due to new COVID-19 variants," Parker said. "This volatility has created the most challenging planning environment in the history of commercial aviation. Yet the American team has delivered, growing back faster and further than any other U.S. airline to meet this unpredictable demand."

In December 2021, American Airlines announced Robert Isom would be stepping in as the airline's new CEO when Parker retires in late March.

American Airlines announced its first profit since the start of the pandemic in July 2021, reporting an income of $19 million after factoring in $1.4 billion in special credits, including from the government's Payroll Support Program Agreements.

Without those credits, the company had a loss of $1.1 billion.

In 2021 compared to 2020, American Airlines had improved its performance in on-time arrivals, on-time departures and completion factor, according to the press release.

The company’s on-time performance in December was better than any December in years prior to the pandemic, the airline said.

“We’re very proud of the way our team delivered throughout 2021,” Isom said. “Looking forward, our focus in 2022 will be to continue running a reliable airline, returning to profitability, and delivering on our long-term plan to deleverage the balance sheet.”

American Airlines ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with $15.8 billion of total available liquidity, the highest year-end liquidity balance in company history.

The airline also announced in November 2021 that it plans to build a new 15,000+-square-foot Admirals Club in Austin. The lounge will seat more than 250 customers, making it the largest airport lounge in Austin. Construction will begin later this year.

This report came out on the same day members of the Allied Pilots Association picketed at Terminal C of DFW Airport in support of the association's negotiating committee, which initiated daily bargaining sessions with their management counterparts on Tuesday.

These sessions are a continuation of contract negotiations that began in February 2019.

The Allied Pilots Association has proposed scheduling reforms that leaders say would support the safety margin and respect pilots’ and passengers’ needs. The pilots want scheduling reform to improve what they call American's industry lagging operational and financial performance.

This organization held a similar picket at DFW in January 2020, shortly before the pandemic was declared.