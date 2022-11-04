Police identify Fort Hood soldier who died in motorcycle crash

Police say the driver of a Nissan Rogue failed to yield at Hudson Drive at W. Stan Schlueter Loop, causing the motorcyclist to crash into the vehicle.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Killeen Police Department identified the 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier who died while riding his motorcycle late Thursday night.

Police said Jacob Oswald died after he crashed into an SUV around 8:43 p.m. in the area of W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive.

When police arrived, he was found unresponsive in the roadway and they tried to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, they said. Measures were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, police said.

Per police, Oswald was on his Harley Davidson going westbound in the inside lane of E. Stan Schlueter Loop when the driver of a black Nissan Rogue going southbound on Hudson Drive failed to yield.

As a result, the Nissan driver entered an intersection and caused Oswald to crash into him, police said.

There is no other information at this time.