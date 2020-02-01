AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about fans traveling to Austin for the Formula 1 race in 2019.

A new study led by a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas and Australia's Monash University showed crime rates did not increase in Austin during the annual United States Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

The study, led by Dr. Alex Piquero, used records and other data from the Austin Police Department and found there was no evidence of a spike in major crimes in the weeks before and after the race.

RELATED:

Thousands descend on Austin from around the world for Formula 1 race

Thanksgiving travel at Austin's airport not as busy as Formula 1, ACL Music Festival

The study found that out of six crimes included in the sex/human trafficking crime index, only one of them was reported during the weekend of the race, which was a single case of aggravated kidnapping about 12 miles away from the racetrack.

The results indicated there weren't any changes in major crimes before, during or after the event, which is in line with studies done on other multi-day events that have taken place in Austin.

According to the study, the race drew around 263,000 people to the city over the weekend and had a larger in-person attendance than the Super Bowl.

RELATED:

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix breaks travel record to Austin airport yet again

Hamilton clinches F1 championship No. 6 at US Grand Prix

Ahead of the event, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport broke its air travel record with nearly 32,000 people traveling through its doors in just one day.

WATCH: Circuit of the Americas hosts Formula One U.S. Grand Prix

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Police seeking suspect in Terminal 6 shooting, bar announces closure

Here's why you shouldn't abbreviate the date in 2020 when signing documents

Smell something in the air, Austin? You’re not alone

Austin man loses 200 pounds, shares his journey to motivate you on your New Year's resolution