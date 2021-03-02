Former Travis County Commissioner Ron Davis dies at 75

"He was very committed to his passion of being a servant to the people of East Austin. He was a caring father who loved his family more than anything."

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Travis County Commissioner Ron Davis, who spent 18 years representing parts of eastern Travis County, has died, officials announced Wednesday.

Davis was first elected to represent Precinct 1, which covers northeastern Travis County, in 1998. He left the commissioners court in 2016.

Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion released the following statement regarding the passing of former Travis County Commissioner Ron Davis:

“Today, Travis County's African American community mourns the loss of a giant. Commissioner Ron Davis spent decades fighting for the people of eastern Travis County, working to improve the quality of life in the Eastern Crescent. He was a trailblazer whose love for the Eastern Crescent was only surpassed by his love for his family. I offer my sincere condolences to Commissioner Davis' family and friends.”

Ron Davis Jr., the late former commissioner's son, shared memories of his father with KVUE's media partner the Austin American-Statesman.

"He was a great leader," Davis Jr. told the Statesman. "He was the toughest man on the earth, but he also had the biggest heart. He was very committed to his passion of being a servant to the people of East Austin. He was a caring father who loved his family more than anything. He was married to my mom, Annie Davis, for 53 years."

Davis is survived by his three children and six grandchildren, according to the Statesman.

Davis was 75 years old. For more on Davis, read the Statesman's report here.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett also released a statement Wednesday:

“Ron was a compassionate, collaborative but forceful, voice for our neighbors in Eastern Travis County. Getting water to Kennedy Ridge, encouraging creation of the ACC Eastview campus, helping Webberville oppose a landfill, demanding redress for a polluting tank farm, naming our courthouse for a higher education integration leader, Ron acted effectively in response to our neighbors’ concerns, especially with regard to environmental degradation. I particularly recall his important leadership in opposing Tom DeLay’s extreme partisan gerrymandering, which first sliced up Austin in an attempt to deny our community a voice in Congress. As a fourth-generation Austinite and graduate of Huston-Tillotson University, he brought understanding to his calls for justice and opportunity for all. He was my longtime friend and our strong advocate. My condolences to his wife, Annie, and their three children and six grandchildren, as they endure this loss.”

