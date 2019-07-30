AUSTIN, Texas — There's some controversy at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) as a former officer, Shawn Miller, said he was let go after reporting a high-ranking official for groping another agent.

According to Miller, he wasn't given a reason why.

During his June 19 meeting with a supervisor, he was told his service was no longer needed, that he was an at-will employee and she took his service weapon from him.

Miller said all he did was the right thing.

KVUE'S Jenni Lee met up with Miller at his Bell County ranch, where he read her his termination letter.

"We are no longer in need of your services, and we are ending our employment relationship with you, effectively immediately," he read.

After nearly 13 years with the TABC, the letter confirmed the end of his career.

"I was devastated," he said.

All because Miller said he stepped up and did the right thing after witnessing something he still can't believe happened.

"I've never seen anything like it in my career," Miller said. "Male or female, you don't touch somebody like that."

Miller said the incident happened in October 2017.

"We were at a retirement party in Waco, Texas, and we were waiting to go inside and the agent had extended his hand," he started to explain.

Miller went on to say that agent tried to shake hands with a high-ranking official in the agency.

"He kind of walked around for a second and walked back to him and almost picking him up like a bowling ball and just continued to grab him," he said.

But that wasn't the end of it.

"And then not only did he do it, but the sergeant 30 seconds went and did the exact same thing to him," he said.

Miller was shocked.

He said that agent didn't officially report the incident at the time but told a supervisor about it in confidence in August of 2018 – 10 months later.

That's when internal affairs reached out to Miller and asked him to write a memo about what he saw. Next thing he knew, he was fired.

Tears stained Miller's face as he thanked supporters on social media. He remains emotional about what he calls his wrongful termination.

Miller has filed an EEOC complaint. He also plans to file a lawsuit very soon.

Attorney Randall Moore represents four other TABC employees who were also fired around the same time Miller was. He said he plans to file a lawsuit against the agency for retaliation.

We reached out to the TABC and have not heard back.

