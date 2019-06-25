AUSTIN, Texas — Former Rodeo Austin finance manager Mark Weston, 41, has been indicted on a charge of theft of property of an amount greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony.

The alleged offense relates to Weston’s time as finance manager of Rodeo Austin, the Office of the District Attorney said on Tuesday.

Mark Weston

Travis County Sheriff's Office

Weston was fired in 2017 after Rodeo Austin said it discovered he was using routine budgeting and accounting systems to embezzle $1.3 million.

The Travis County Grand Jury for the 450th District Court returned the indictment on Thursday, June 20.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Weston on Monday, June 24.

If convicted Weston could face up to 99 years in prison.

The District Attorney’s Office will not provide any further details while the case is pending.

