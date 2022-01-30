Former President Donald Trump's influence continues to play major role in Texas politics, expert says

Joining Trump at the rally were statewide GOP candidates receiving his endorsement, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

HOUSTON — Former President Donald Trump made a stop in Conroe on Saturday as a part of his "Save America Rally."

Joining Trump at the rally were statewide GOP candidates receiving his endorsement, including current Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"The two republicans that benefited most from trump endorsement is those that are facing spirited Republicans’ primaries," said Rice University political professor Mark Jones. "That would be Greg Abbott's governor race and Ken Paxton's attorney general."

Jones says these endorsements are key in winning the primary.

"So Trump going to Texas right now and especially Houston is signaling that his endorsement is the most coveted endorsement of any endorsement," he said.

Jones also says the value of the endorsement could change come the general elections.

"As you approach November he becomes more of a liability, especially among independents, moderate Republicans,” Jones said.

The event's large turnout is indicative of Trump's influence over the state of Texas, Jones says.

"It just highlights that today among Texas republican primary voters the most popular person is Donald Trump," he said.

Gov. Abbott on Sunday also made a stop in Richmond, Texas, as a part of his "Celebration of Texas" tour.